La cantante, Jennifer López, fue cogida desprevenida y terminó mostrando sus bragas. El momento ha sido capturado y ya se ha vuelto viral.
El momento se dio mientras la cantante entraba en un yate y el viento abrió la grieta de la falda que llevaba y la hizo mostrar sus bragas.
Jennifer López llegaba este martes, 3 de septiembre, al cumpleaños de Magic Johnson, en Saint-Tropez, cuando se dio la situación. El percance acabó dejando a la vista más de lo que se suponía y el momento se hizo viral.
A pesar del momento incómodo, la cantante no se rindió y siguió bajando las escaleras del yate con mucha confianza.
