View this post on Instagram

Presenting… The 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year… . Mark Fitzpatrick @_markfitz wins this years competition with this fantastic image of Terry the Turtle. Is he sending us a message? We will leave the interpretations to you, but it is a fitting winner and so huge congratulations to our Mark. . Thank you to all that took part, and all that follow us and the conservation message that we try to get out. As we keep saying, a little bit of an effort is better than none at all. We share the planet with many other creatures and we are tying to make sure future generations get the same opportunity. Thank you to all that have the same values. . The next competition opens March 1st 2021! See you all then! . @affinitybyserif @nikonuknordic @amazinginternet @alexwalkerserian @thinktankphoto @spectrumlab @pj_hicks @sullamphoto #comedywildlife