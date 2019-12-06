A Konami aprovechó esta temporada para anunciar el lanzamiento de una versión gratuita de “PES 2020”, que llegará la próxima semana. Justo a tiempo para reunir familia y amigos alrededor de un partido de fútbol.

PES 2020

El anuncio de “Football PES 2020 Lite” se hizo a través de Twitter y el lanzamiento fue confirmado para PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC a través de Steam.

Aunque Konami no se haya pronunciado al respecto, es posible que ‘Football PES 2020 Lite’ presente contenidos limitados.

 

Facebook Commentarios
Seguro te interesa  PlayStation 5. Sony está desarrollando dos consolas, dice el rumor

Artículo relacionadosMás del autor