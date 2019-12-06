A Konami aprovechó esta temporada para anunciar el lanzamiento de una versión gratuita de “PES 2020”, que llegará la próxima semana. Justo a tiempo para reunir familia y amigos alrededor de un partido de fútbol.

El anuncio de “Football PES 2020 Lite” se hizo a través de Twitter y el lanzamiento fue confirmado para PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC a través de Steam.

Aunque Konami no se haya pronunciado al respecto, es posible que ‘Football PES 2020 Lite’ presente contenidos limitados.

What a way to kick off the Festive Football Period! ⚽️🎅

We are incredibly excited to announce that eFootball PES 2020 LITE is coming!

From next week, EVERYONE will be able to see that #PlayingIsBelieving

Free to download on PS4, Xbox One and Steam.#PES2020LITE pic.twitter.com/g3ST7bpgMR

— eFootball PES (@officialpes) December 4, 2019