UPDATE: I received several calls today from @Tesla Motors. They have been very accommodating so far, and are towing my car 2 hours away to Richmond to the service center at their own expense. Also, they delivered a loaner in the meantime. #tesla #ev #cold #winter #winterweather #storm #christmas #christmaseve #coldweather #weather #blizzard #wow #car #cars #elonmusk #help #stranded #how #electric #electriccar #teslas #charge #fail

♬ original sound – Domenick Nati