11 Vistas

¡Clickear Stars! (Votos: 1 Promedio: 5 )

Footballers Who Made Surprising Career Changes After Retirement

Football is one of the noble careers that you can pursue in your life. After becoming a footballer, you will build an enviable reputation and make good money. A good example is Lionel Messi, who is infamous and worth $600 million. Although football is a lucrative career, the bad news is that it’s often short-lived.

According to the Professional Footballer’s Association, most footballers call it quits by age 35. But that has never meant the end of the road for these footballers. Others still go the extra mile to pursue careers in other fields beyond football. In fact, records have it that some players chose to gamble their lives away and ended up being addicted.

You don’t have to go a similar route; instead, always gamble responsibly by following the stipulated rules and signing up with reputed sites like Betano Registry. Dive in to learn about famous football stars who made surprising career changes after retirement.

· Dion Dublin

During the early days of the Premier League, Dion Dublin was one of the most popular players in Midlands football. From 1994 to 1998, he played 145 games for Coventry City. He later joined Aston Villa from 1999 to 2004, where he managed to play 155 games and scored a jaw-breaking 48 goals.

After retiring in 2008, he ventured into the world of invention. Here, he created a musical instrument known as ‘The Dube,’ which is used by famous bands such as The Maccabees and Feeder. In 2015, Dion Dublin pursued a career in the media industry, where he joined the presenting teams on the Homes Under the Hammer property TV show. In addition, he works as a football pundit for BT Sport, BBC, and Sky.

· Jerzy Dudek

Between 2001 and 2005, Jerzy Dudek was one of the best players at Liverpool Football Club. His popularity in the club increased tenfold in 2005 thanks to his performance in a penalty shoot-out that made Liverpool win over AC Milan in the Champions League finals.

After his retirement in 2011, he opted to be a race driver. In 2014, he participated in the racing championship, where he completed his first entire session in the Volkswagen Castrol Cup. Since retirement, he has been passionate about motor racing and is still doing it.

· Arjan De Zeew

For 17 years, Arjan De Zeew earned a name in the football arena. When on the field, he used to play as the center-back. He was part of the squad that earned Barnsley promotion to the Premier League in 1997. In 2004, Arjan De Zeew became the Portsmouth player of the year.

Despite being popular in English football, he did not earn an international call-up. After retiring in 2009, he pursued a medical career and started working as a forensic scientist. Currently, he is based in Alkmaar and works as a police detective.

· John Carew

After scoring a whopping 24 goals for his team in 91 appearances, John Carew remains the Norwegian’s best footballer of all time. During his football career, he left his footprints in clubs such as Lyon, Roma, Valencia, and Besiktas.

However, his popularity increased after playing for Aston Villa between 2007 and 2011. During those four seasons, he scored 37 goals in 113 appearances. After retirement, John Carew joined the film industry, becoming an actor.

In 2015, he was featured in the gangster movie ‘Hovdinger’. In a media interview with VGTV, he said his role in that movie was exciting and fun. He would compare himself with Rock and Wills Smith when playing the character Ivan.

· Tim Wiese

Tim Wiese is one of the most experienced goalkeepers after being in the field between 2001 and 2014. During those 13 seasons, he used to play for German football clubs Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim. In 2014, Wiese retired at the age of 33. Afterward, he started a career in bodybuilding in preparation for becoming a wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Final Words

Several factors have made some footballers infamous. Some are revered because they are talented and have a heart of gold. Others are popular since, after retiring from football, they made surprising career changes.

Although those career changes were drastic, they have enabled footballers to remain productive after retiring from their respective football clubs. More importantly, they have been able to pursue their dream careers after retirement and lead successful lives.

El fútbol es mucho más que un deporte; es pasión, emoción y comunidad. Más deporte y goles y las victorias, el fútbol teje historias deportivas que perduran en la memoria colectiva, creando lazos indestructibles entre jugadores y aficionados.

arjan de zeeuw detective, philippe albert greengrocer, fabien barthez racing, jody craddock artist, racing car driver.

conspiracy theorist who believes, footballers make post retirement, theorist who believes the royals, Footballers Who Made Surprising Career Changes After Retirement, Footballers Who Made Surprising Career Changes After Retirement, Footballers Who Made Surprising Career Changes After Retirement, Footballers Who Made Surprising Career Changes After Retirement, Footballers Who Made Surprising Career Changes After Retirement, Footballers Who Made Surprising Career Changes After Retirement, Footballers Who Made Surprising Career Changes After Retirement, Footballers Who Made Surprising Career Changes After Retirement, Footballers Who Made Surprising Career Changes After Retirement, Footballers Who Made Surprising Career Changes After Retirement, Footballers Who Made Surprising Career Changes After Retirement, Footballers Who Made Surprising Career Changes After Retirement, Footballers Who Made Surprising Career Changes After Retirement.