Snacking is my favorite hobby. Here's some tips to get the most out of your acne-friendly snacks: ✔️Pair, pair pair! It's not acceptable in my house to just eat ONE thing! Eating smaller portions of many different foods is a great way to keep yourself full for longer and be more satisfied with your food. Also, getting different nutrients in there helps support your skin! ✔️Include healthy fats and colorful foods as much as possible. Olives happen to be one of my favorite foods, so I eat them a lot for snacks (fun fact: they're also brined/fermented, which means if you get a good brand, you might even be getting some beneficial bacteria in there as well! ). Fruits and vegggies are always a good option for adding color (with color comes antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to keep your skin healthy & happy) ✔️Go for foods you like! I happen to love figs. So I have a small portion of them that gives me my sweet fix for the afternoon and move on with my day! Eating whole, real foods like this for snack makes me feel like I should be sprawled on a daybed somewhere in ancient Greece being fanned and adorned with wine. I joke that this is my "Grecian goddess" snack 😂 What are you snacking on today? Let me know in the comments and tag a friend who you think would LOVE this snack!