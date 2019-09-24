En las redes sociales, viajaba por el mundo y sacaba fotos perfectas. En la vida real, era adicta a las drogas y contrajo deudas de millones. La historia es contada por una amiga que aspira a ser escritora.
Caroline Calloway tenía 27 años, casi un millón de seguidores e Instagram invadido por fotografías paradisíacas en viajes por todo el mundo. Esa era la vida que mostraba como influyente en las redes sociales. Fuera del mundo virtual, sin embargo, la realidad de esa estadounidense era otra: estaba llena de deudas, era adicta al alcohol, abusaba de las drogas y, al final, casi todos los seguidores de Instagram habían sido comprados.
La historia de Caroline Calloway fue contada por una amiga, Natalie Beach, que acompañaba a la influencia con la esperanza de inspirarse en ella y lanzarla en la escritura. En una publicación hecha la semana pasada en The Cut, Natalie Beach cuenta que las dos chicas se conocieron en la escuela en 2012: “Caroline hizo ensayos personales sobre el fin de las relaciones, tenía pestañas de seda y llevaba camisetas de cachemira sin sostén. Parecía una adulta, alguien que iba lejos y había construido una vida independiente”, recuerda la joven.
Un año después, Natalie Beach pasó de ser amiga de Caroline Calloway a asistente personal de influencer. Caroline pagaba los viajes de ambas y a cambio Natalie tomaba las fotos con las que la primera alimentaba las redes sociales. La popularidad de la joven aumentó en 2015, cuando entró en la Universidad de Cambridge para estudiar Historia del Arte. Poco después, Caroline Calloway recibió una oferta millonaria para escribir un libro de memorias. Pero Natalie Beach estaba en Nueva York.
Much like Ring Pops and disposable razors, memories deteriorate with use. It’s science. According to a study by Northwestern University, every time we access a memory we tamper with it, editing the past with our feelings in the present. Or to put it like this: the only way to preserve our most precious memories is to forget them. Sometimes I worry that I’ve revisited my first weeks at Cambridge so often that the real story is too damaged to tell with accuracy—that something about the star-struck, devastated, bewildered way I felt when I arrived has been permanently paved over. I know now, for example, that Oscar and I will end up dating. We will spend Valentine’s Day in Paris and weekends at castles and untold hours of our lives watching movies on laptops. Cambridge will not always be a beautiful but hellish maze. I will, eventually, learn the street names; the college names; where to buy falafel at 3 AM (Gardies). I will even become friends with Josh after many upbeat and infrequent lunches in Manhattan. Once—and only once—Josh will say the name Oscar by mistake. “George,” I will correct him quickly. “The royal baby’s name is George.” But in the moment that this photo happened I couldn’t have imagined what was to come. And in fact, at this moment now, it’s hard for me to imagine how this photo felt. During the past week I’ve asked so many friends (spoiler alert: I make friends) what Cambridge was like at first and they all say it was a whirlwind. They cite Bambi-like awe. And sure, I get it. But when I look at this photo I see a staged kind of fun. Where is my jacket? Did I throw it out of frame, but keep the champagne? Why am I looking off into the distance? I had definitely asked for this photo to be taken. What I’m trying to say is that wonder can often run parallel to loneliness. And while the emotional sum of my first weeks at Cambridge would eventually add up to happiness, this photo was probably not the extraordinary moment it looks like. Sneaking past the porters wasn’t actually that hard. Conversation that afternoon with Oscar lulled. Things were real. And they would only get surreal-er. To Be Continued… #adventuregrams
Cuando Caroline Calloway recibió la propuesta de la editorial, llamó a Natalie Beach para ayudarle en la redacción del libro. Pero no le sirvió de nada: “mi participación no fue reconocida, porque todo el garfio comercial se basaba en el hecho de que Caroline era una niña ingenua, de las que no tienen colaboradores explotados en las profundidades de Brookly y que sólo tienen tiempo para dormir. Sabía que mi trabajo era estar presente pero invisible, pero aún así dolía oír sobre las páginas que había escrito”, admitió Natalie Beach.
Las dos se pelearon y Caroline Calloway, incapaz de terminar el libro, contrajo una deuda con la editora con la que había firmado el contrato. Pasaron años antes de que influencer volviera a compartir contenidos en las redes sociales. No volvió a salir hasta enero de 2019, cuando compartió consejos sobre cómo crear un personaje en Instagram y pidió el equivalente a 160 euros por un kit para principiantes. Pero era más bien un fraude.
Pero lo que más llamó la atención de los internautas fue la publicación que Caroline Calloway escribió poco antes de que Natalie Beach compartiera la historia de la amistad entre las dos en el Cut: “todo en el artículo de Natalie será brillante, maravillosamente expresado y verdadero. Lo sé no porque leí el ensayo, sino porque Natalie es la mejor escritora que conozco. Ella sufrió todas las consecuencias de ser amada por una persona adicta y ninguno de los beneficios de ser amada por la mujer en la que la rehabilitación me convirtió”, confiesa.
Do you guys have any friendships that have ended that still bring you pain? This afternoon I found out that one of the two people I have hurt the most in this world will be publishing an essay about our friendship for The Cut. I don’t know when this essay will go live. But it will be different than the articles that called me a scammer for clickbait. Everything in Natalie’s article will be brilliant and beautifully expressed and true. I know this not because I have read her essay but because Natalie is the best writer I know. I still love her. Our friendship ended 2 years ago, but I still walk around New York sometimes, listening to music, running errands, thinking about her. Amsterdam. I’ll let her tell you about that trip because it put her in danger—not me—so maybe it is hers to tell. Maybe she has custody of that story. Sometimes I all but gag with guilt. Sometimes I write emails to her in my head. Sometimes I imagine a future where we’re friends again! Natalie suffered all the consequences of being loved by an addict and none of the benefits of being loved by the woman that recovery made me into. In early August Natalie liked one of my Instagram photos by accident. I knew it was by accident because I know Natalie. But still! I thought: Maybe she is checking in on me because she still wants to be friends! Maybe she still loves me, too. I realize now that she must have been working on the article about us that will be published soon by New York Magazine. My team asked two things of me: To ignore this essay in my posts so I don’t drive traffic to it and to give them Natalie’s email so they could reach out. This is the first time I’ve disobeyed them. You should read Natalie’s article when it comes out. I’ll post a link when it does. Go leave a comment on nymag.com even if it’s insulting me. Every digital impression will be another reason for The Cut to hire Natalie again and to pay her even more next time. And The Cut doesn’t have access to the audience most interested in hating and loving Caroline Calloway. I do. So start anticipating this article. Get excited. Read it. I hope I can support Natalie now in ways I never did during my addiction.