Hay un libro al que Adele atribuye todos los cambios recientes en su vida. “Nunca pensé que yo misma fuera la única responsable de mi libertad”.
Adele compartió en Instagram el libro que a que atribuye el descubrimiento de la “felicidad, alegría y libertad”.
Titulado “Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living”, este libro de autoayuda escrito por Glennon Doyle es muy recomendado por Adele, quien durante el último año ha experimentado una profunda transformación en su aspecto físico.
“Este libro va a sacudir sus cerebros y dejar que sus almas griten”, aseguró. “Estoy lista para mí misma después de leerlo. Nunca pensé que yo misma fuera la única responsable de mi libertad”, escribió la artista de 32 años.
De la misma autora, está publicado en Portugal el ‘bestseller’ “Guerrera del Amor”, una edición de 2017 de la naciente.
If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. “A good life is a hard life!” Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon ♥️