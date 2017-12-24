“Boxing Day” y otros juegos que van a animar la Navidad

La Navidad está a la puerta, pero ahí el fútbol no para. Este lunes hasta el siguiente día, he aquí la lista de juegos más relevantes que podrá acompañar en la Europa de fútbol, destacándose, por supuesto, para el Boxing Day en Inglaterra, que ofrece a los aficionados la oportunidad de tener una Navidad llena de fútbol-espectáculo.
Esté atento y Buenas Fiestas.
el Lunes, 25 de diciembre
TURQUÍA
Osmanlispor-Akhisar Belediye (17h00)
ISRAEL
Hapoel Beer-Sheva-Maccabi Haifa (19: 00)
Martes, 26 de diciembre
ITALIA
Inter-Fiorentina, Copa (20.00 horas)
INGLATERRA
Tottenham-Southampton (12: 30)
Bournemouth-West Ham (15h00)
Chelsea-Brighton (15h00)
Huddersfield-Stoke City (15h00)
Manchester United-leicester city (15h00)
Watford-Leicester (15h00)
West Brom-Everton (15: 00)
Liverpool-Swansea (17: 30)
Championship (portugueses)
Milwall-Wolverhampton (13.00 horas)
Birmingham-Norwich (15h00)
Bristol City-Reading (15h00)
Cardiff-Fulham (15: 00)
Chelsea-Bolton (15h00)
Nottingham Forest-Sheffield Wednesday (15h00)